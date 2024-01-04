Music - MV Festival starts with concert in Ulrichshusen

The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival traditionally kicks off the new year with the New Year's Concert at its main venue in Ulrichshusen (Mecklenburg Lake District). Accompanied by the Dutch piano duo Lucas and Arthur Jussen, baritone Benjamin Appl sings songs by Franz Schubert.

The double concert on Saturday and Sunday will also feature clarinettist Matthias Schorn. Schorn and the Jussen brothers, who play arrangements of pieces by Schubert and Robert Schumann, have been regular guest performers at the MV Festival for many years as former winners of the Young Elite competition.

Ulrichshusen is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a festival venue this year. Conductor Yehudi Menuhin, who made a guest appearance with the London Symphony Orchestra in the Feldsteinscheune in August 1994, was responsible for the premiere. In addition to the former barn, which seats more than 1,000 listeners, the rebuilt castle and the newly constructed coach house are now also important festival venues. The organizers of the classical music festival are paying tribute to the importance of Ulrichshusen for music in the region with several events this summer.

Advance ticket sales for the 2024 summer season began at the end of last year. The program includes a total of 130 concerts at 92 venues, including churches, castles, factory halls, manor houses and parks. 23 of the concerts will be performed by the Signum saxophone quartet. The four young saxophone players from Slovenia and Italy are making their mark on the festival summer this year as prizewinners in residence.

The main season of the Festspiele MV, one of Germany's largest classical music festivals, traditionally begins in mid-June and lasts three months. The opening concert on June 14 in Wismar will feature the Hamburg NDR Elbphilharmonie and clarinettist Martin Fröst. Last summer, around 65,000 music lovers attended the festival concerts.

MV Festival New Year's Concerts

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de