More cooperation - MV and Saxony want to deepen cooperation

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saxony have reason to be happy and share common plans. According to the press release from the State Chancellery in Schwerin, Minister-President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and her Saxon counterpart Michael Kretschmer (CDU) will participate in a meeting with active parties regarding the Schwerin World Heritage Application at Schwerin Castle on Thursday. Afterwards, agreements on closer cooperation in tourism and the establishment of a research institute are planned in Rostock.

Sharing Joy over New World Heritage Sites

"Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has been accepted into the World Heritage with the Schwerin Residence Ensemble, and Saxony with the Herrnhut Brothers' Community," Schwesig is quoted as saying in a statement. The responsible committee of the UN Organization for Education, Science, and Culture made this decision at its meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, adding the castle, along with other grand buildings in Schwerin, to the coveted World Heritage List, which includes sites such as Machu Picchu in Peru, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Acropolis in Athens.

Already on Friday, the committee had accepted the Saxon town of Herrnhut as part of the Settlements of the Herrnhut Brothers' Community. "It's nice that we can celebrate this together in Schwerin," Kretschmer emphasized. He also reminded of the Saxons' preference for vacations by the Baltic Sea. "We are welcome here," assured the Saxon Prime Minister.

Research Consortium Planned

However, the cooperation and friendship of the two countries goes beyond tourism. "What binds us together is the strong focus on science and research," explained Kretschmer and referred to the cooperation between the University of Rostock and the Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf.

Experts from both institutions plan to found a joint institute that will focus on fundamental research in the field of nuclear fusion and plasma generation using lasers. Both heads of government intend to sign an intentional declaration for this purpose. The Helmholtz Center in Rossendorf, the site of former DDR nuclear research, currently employs around 1500 employees and conducts application-oriented fundamental research in the areas of Energy, Health, and Matter.

