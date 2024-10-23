Mützenich advocates for increasing taxes on the wealthy.

The financial strain on social security funds is becoming evident. With an aging population, it appears necessary to boost pension contributions. SPD fraction leader Rolf Mützenich suggests asking the wealthy to contribute more to alleviate the strain. He also cautions about dire possibilities.

SPD fraction leader Rolf Mützenich suggests taxing high earners more heavily in response to forthcoming increases in pension insurance contributions. Addressing the Augsburger Allgemeine, he suggested, "We need to examine a more equitable taxation policy in light of population trends." Mützenich further remarked, "Heavier taxation of substantial fortunes could bolster the pay-as-you-go social security system," the SPD legislator continued, expressing concern over a widening "divide between workers and a tiny elite of exceptionally wealthy individuals."

Mützenich underlined the gravity of the situation, where rising social security contributions for the younger generation are becoming a challenge. The aging population and labor deficit are exacerbating the situation, he warned. Mützenich commended the coalition's achievement in reforming immigration and citizenship laws to attract more workers.

The federal government is deliberating pension reforms. The heart of the pension package II is to preserve the pension level, with pension benefits adjusting to wage growth. However, this is becoming costlier due to an aging population.

FDP calls for amendments

The coalition aims to offset the anticipated higher contributions and accrue a capital reserve through stock market investment. The FDP fraction has sought alterations in the reform proposed by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and Finance Minister Christian Lindner, contending that contributions and tax subsidies are escalating excessively.

Enhanced childcare facilities and incentives for individuals working longer could temporarily curb the contribution increase trend, the SPD fraction leader indicated. "If more people contribute to the social security system and incomes rise, contributions will remain manageable," Mützenich reiterated.

Mützenich also warned of potential calamities for the pension system. "I can still recall the 1980s' debates where experts predicted imminent pension insurance collapse," he said. "Fortunately, none of that transpired due to the increasing number of employed people, particularly women, and productivity growth."

