Turn of the year - Muslim Ahmadiyya community clears away New Year's Eve garbage

Once again this year, members of the Ahmadiyya communities in Germany cleaned streets and paths of New Year's garbage on New Year's morning. In Stuttgart, for example, around 40 Muslims took part in the first sweeping week in the "Ländle". According to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ), which is one of the largest Islamic associations in Germany, more than 10,000 young people in more than 240 cities across Germany came together for a prayer and then "cleared the streets of New Year's garbage out of love for Germany", as stated in an AMJ press release.

There were also similar actions in many other cities in Baden-Württemberg. The Ahmadiyya Movement describes itself as the oldest Islamic community in Germany and claims to have around 55,000 active members in more than 280 locations. Last year, the AMJ celebrated its 100th anniversary in Stuttgart with more than 50,000 believers.

