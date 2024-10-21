Musk's generosity with millions may pose potential challenges

Globally, few election campaigns attract as much financial involvement as the one in the USA, and Donald Trump's supporters, such as Elon Musk, are being scrutinized for potentially crossing a line. Democratic criticism over the gifts is expected, but even a legal expert warns of an unlawful interference.

Wealthy tech tycoon and Trump backer Elon Musk faces controversy for his plan to randomly give away a daily million dollars to registered voters in crucial US states. Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor, Josh Shapiro, suggested that investigative bodies may probe Musk's actions. Professor Rick Hasen, from UCLA, deemed Musk's tactics as illegal. Despite this, Musk has already handed out a second million in Pennsylvania, a state crucial for deciding the US presidency on November 5.

Musk's random distribution of one million dollars (approximately 900,000 euros) targets individuals who sign a petition. Launched by Musk's organization, America PAC, the petition advocates for "freedom of speech" and the "right to bear arms." America PAC supports Trump's presidential campaign.

Legal expert: Exclusivity of voter registration an issue

As per Musk, the lottery aims to draw attention to the petition. According to Hasen, however, the problem lies in the fact that only registered voters can join. This could be seen as incentivizing registration, drawing a red flag given US election law prohibits payment for vote or registration.

Shapiro, in a US TV interview on NBC, expressed general concerns about Musk's application of funds in the U.S. election campaign. The money now flowing into Pennsylvania residents' pockets is causing alarm. Shapiro said, "That's quite concerning."

Musk presented the first check in Harrisburg and the second in Pittsburgh. He stated his aim is to enroll between one and two million voters in swing states due to the message's significance to politicians. In Pennsylvania, every registered voter who signs the petition is rewarded with 100 dollars, making the state crucial with its 19 electoral votes. Achieving 270 votes from electoral college members is essential to secure the presidency.

Musk aims to mobilize in swing states

Musk's objective appears to be engaging as many conservatives as possible to register in closely contested states. Musk has supported Trump financially for some time, donating millions. According to US election regulatory body FEC documents, Musk, CEO of Tesla, has donated around 75 million US dollars (69 million euros) to America PAC in three-month tranches, aiding Trump's campaign. Musk continues to promote Trump's political views on his online platform X and unsubstantiated claims of Democratic efforts to influence election outcomes by flying immigrants into the U.S.

Trump's opponent in the presidential election on November 5 is Democrat, Kamala Harris. Musk consistently criticizes Harris. Trump recently suggested Musk may head a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. Musk advocates for reducing government spending, as claimed by Trump to address what Musk describes as excessive government requirements for Tesla and SpaceX.

The issue of exclusivity in voter registration has been raised by legal expert Professor Rick Hasen, as Musk's lottery only allows registered voters to participate, potentially infringing on US election law that prohibits payment for vote or registration.

Despite the concerns raised by both Shapiro and Hasen, Musk's actions have not deterred him from continuing his initiatives, handing out another million dollars in Pennsylvania and promoting Trump's political views through his online platform, X.

