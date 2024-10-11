Skip to content
Musk presents his "Cybercab" autonomous taxi robot

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, presented an anticipatory outlook of a "lively, engaging future," encompassing periods of prosperity, filled with Tesla's autonomous vehicles devoid of steering wheels and pedals, and robots co-existing with humans, whom he reaffirmed would become accessible within...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Elon Musk, head of Tesla, unveiled the organization's strategy for autonomous robotaxi services during a presentation on Thursday evening.

The pledges and the showcasing of his self-driving taxi blueprints happened at a flashy event in California on a Thursday, surrounded by the usual excitement that has made Tesla well-liked for its electric automobiles.

Musk has a reputation for setting short-term objectives that take years, if not longer, to accomplish. He claimed back in 2016 that his self-driving taxi fleet would be available within a year. And during his presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on Thursday evening, he even acknowledged, "I do have a tendency to be a bit optimistic when it comes to timelines."

The event, which was broadcast to millions of viewers on his social media platform X,, started 53 minutes late.

This story is still in progress. It will be updated.

Despite the acknowledgment of his optimistic timelines, Musk continues to push for the deployment of his self-driving taxi business within the fleet. His plans for this innovative business model are attracting significant interest, potentially revolutionizing the traditional taxi industry.

