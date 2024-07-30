Musk lashes out at Maduro after Venezuela election

The official election results in Venezuela are being questioned internationally. Thousands are protesting in the capital, Caracas, against what they see as a fraudulent victory for Maduro. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has now joined the critics and engaged in an open exchange with the incumbent.

Elon Musk, the owner of the X platform, has labeled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a dictator. In a post on his network, he accused Maduro of widespread electoral fraud, writing, "Shame on dictator Maduro" after both Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo González claimed victory in the presidential election in the South American country.

Musk also shared an X post from Argentine President Javier Milei, who said the numbers showed a landslide victory for the opposition. The world was now waiting for the government to acknowledge its defeat - "after years of socialism, misery, decadence, and death."

Maduro, in turn, labeled Musk "the arch-enemy of Venezuelan peace" and "an embodiment of fascist ideology." He said Musk was desperate and urged the billionaire to back down. "Whoever messes with me dries up," he warned. This is not the first time Musk has clashed with a government.

US Expresses Doubts About Results

Several countries had expressed skepticism about the delayed announcement of the presidential election results in Venezuela. The National Electoral Council, which is aligned with Maduro's socialist ruling party, officially announced on Monday that Maduro had won the election and could continue serving for six more years. According to the council, the incumbent received 51% of the vote, ahead of opposition candidate Edmundo González, who allegedly received 44%.

However, the opposition also claimed victory. Opposition leader María Corina Machado said their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, had clearly won the Sunday election. The US government and several Latin American countries also expressed doubts about the official results and called for transparency in the vote count.

Deaths and Arrests During Protests

Nationwide protests following the controversial election turned violent in some places, with clashes between protesters and security forces. At least one person was killed, according to a non-governmental organization. Additionally, 46 people were arrested in various cities and states across the country, the NGO Foro Penal reported on X. The death was reported in the state of Yaracuay, with further details not immediately available. Local media reported at least two deaths.

Television footage showed police using tear gas and occasionally striking people. Shots were also fired at protesters marching towards the presidential palace in Caracas, according to the newspaper "El Nacional" and a video. The shooters could be members of so-called colectivos - paramilitary groups aligned with the government that enforce its agenda through violence. The video shows police not intervening to prevent the attack. For today, the opposition has called for a large demonstration against the government. The ruling party also plans to mobilize its supporters.

Venezuela is struggling with mismanagement, corruption, and international sanctions. More than 80% of the population lives below the poverty line. According to UN figures, over seven million people - around a quarter of the population - have left the oil-rich country in recent years due to poverty and violence.

Despite international scrutiny, Maduro is planning to serve another six years following the disputed election results. The US government, along with several Latin American countries, has expressed concerns about the transparency of the vote count.

Amidst the ongoing protests, the US and regional allies have urged for an independent investigation into allegations of electoral fraud during the elections.

Read also: