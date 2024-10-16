Musk is providing Trump with a $75 million donation.

In a surprising turn of events, tech billionaire Elon Musk, renowned for his support of Democratic candidates, has donated a whopping $75 million to a political organization backing Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump within a span of three months. This information was made public by the United States Election Commission on Tuesday.

The majority of this donation, approximately $72 million, was channeled into the 'America PAC' between July and September, making Musk the sole contributor to the organization during this period. The 'America PAC' focuses on rousing voter participation in crucial states. With this significant financial contribution, 'America PAC' has outspent any other pro-Trump group with similar objectives.

Musk's sudden shift towards supporting Trump was evident when he publicly endorsed him in July and even appeared alongside him at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The event was marked by some unusual occurrences: Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, was seen dancing enthusiastically beside Trump and shouting into a microphone, exhorting spectators to vote for the Republican candidate.

Musk's New found Freedom

With his unwavering support for Trump, Musk appears to be safeguarding his own interests. In an interview with ultra-conservative figurehead Tucker Carlson, Musk bluntly stated, "If he loses, I'm screwed." Investigative reports by The New York Times revealed that Musk's platform, X, collaborated with Trump's team to eliminate unwanted content.

Moreover, 'America PAC' was instrumental in an ambitious data collection drive for Trump. A petition encouraged voters to advocate for the First and Second Amendments. The objective was to register a million voters in swing states in support of the Constitution, particularly for freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. In exchange for their signatures and personal data, potential Trump voters in battleground states were promised $47.

Tech analysts cautioned that if Trump emerged victorious, Musk would bear the responsibility for self-regulation. During a campaign event, Trump proposed tasking Musk with implementing drastic reforms. Musk should spearhead a "commission for government efficiency" to scrutinize the entire government's financial management and performance. The presidential election is scheduled for November 5th.

Musk's controversial donation of $75 million to 'America PAC,' supporting the US presidential election of 2024 candidate Donald Trump, has raised eyebrows within political circles. This substantial contribution has positioned 'America PAC' as the leading pro-Trump group in voter mobilization efforts in crucial states.

In light of the upcoming election on November 5th, analysts anticipate that Musk's influence could significantly impact the election outcome, especially if his candidate, Trump, secures victory.

Read also: