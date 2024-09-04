"Little Health Setback" for Brian May

- Musical Artist Experiences a Minor Cerebrovascular Incident

In a recent Instagram post, the 77-year-old musician shares a "little health setback" with his audience. He discloses that he experienced a minor stroke around a week prior, mentioning loss of control over his left arm and momentarily suspecting he might never strum the guitar again. However, evidently remaining optimistic, he refers to it as a small hiccup in his health.

The veteran rockstar seems composed in the video, expressing that post his hospital stay in England, he is feeling well and ready to play his guitar once more. Despite recommendations to stay at home, avoid outdoor activities, and take things easy, he is thankful for the exceptional care he received from the medical professionals.

May had a close encounter with a heart attack a few years back, where three of his heart arteries were clogged. He admitted to being "very close to death" at the time and expressed his gratitude for the three stents inserted during his recovery on Instagram again.

Co-founding Queen

Co-founding the iconic rock band Queen alongside Freddie Mercury (1946-1991) and drummer Roger Taylor (also 75) in the early '70s, May is recognized as one of the top guitarists in rock history. Post Mercury's demise in 1991, the band carried on under altered leadership.

