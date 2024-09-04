- Music Producer Zedd: "Poured heart and soul into this album"

Electronic music maestro DJ Zedd, who goes by the name Anton Zaslavski, expressed feelings of exhaustion while working on his latest album "Telos". "I was really run down, I was drained," the 35-year-old revealed to American magazine 'People'. "I felt like I had given every ounce of my spirit to this album and had no more words left."

DJ Zedd clarified that the title "Telos" also translates to 'the end', leading him to ponder if this could be his final musical production.

Released last Friday, "Telos" is DJ Zedd's third album. His previous work, "True Colors", was unveiled back in 2015.

DJ Zedd found inspiration for his songwriting during the creation of "Telos," often turning to music as a source of energy and solace.

