As Trump continues to throw jabs at his Democratic opponent, Harris collects more campaign backing from renowned celebrities. Rap artists Lizzo and Usher share their voting choices with thousands of viewers and explain why they chose to vote early.

The Democratic U.S. presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, is garnering support from two prominent figures in the music industry – singers and rappers Lizzo ("Truth Hurts") and Usher ("Yeah!"). Harris, who is facing off against Republican Donald Trump in the November 3rd election, is receiving significant attention in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Georgia.

Georgia and Michigan have earned their reputations as "swing states," as the outcome of the race between Harris and Trump is expected to be very close. As a result, both candidates are exerting extra effort to secure votes in these two highly contested regions. During an event in Pennsylvania, another pivotal swing state, Trump accused Harris of being a "lousy vice president."

Usher advocates for Harris' votes

"I am backing Vice President Harris because she champions the civil liberties of all people," Usher declared at an event in Atlanta, where he launch his musical career. "Regardless of your background, she has a vision for our nation that includes everyone." The excited crowd applauded and joined in with him as he sang. Usher encouraged people to vote early and said, "Over the next 17 days, anything we do will impact the lives of our children, grandchildren, and the people we cherish most."

Harris' campaign claims that around 11,000 individuals attended the event. The Democratic candidate highlighted her roots in the middle class and said, "And as a reminder, I come from the middle class, and I will never forget that." She also criticized Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy, stating, "He's going to do it again."

gazing at the 96-year-old former president Jimmy Carter, Harris added, "If he can vote early, so can you!" Carter had recently cast his early vote for Harris in Georgia.

Lizzo advocates for a female U.S. president

Rapper and singer Lizzo campaigned for Harris in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan. "I'm pleased to announce that I've voted. I voted early, and I voted for Kamala Harris," the 36-year-old said at the campaign rally. "If you ask me if America is ready for its first female president, I can only say one thing: It's well overdue. If Harris wins the November 3rd election, the entire nation will be like Detroit - proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit."

Various celebrities, including singers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé, music legend Bruce Springsteen, and actor George Clooney, have recently publicly endorsed Harris. Usher announced plans to perform with Harris in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is receiving support from rock rapper Kid Rock and rapper Kanye West, among others.

Before her Detroit appearance, Harris held a press conference, during which she responded to her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. "Donald Trump has shown that he is increasingly unstable and unsuited for the office of President of the United States," she cautioned. "I believe the American people are starting to see this firsthand, and we should acknowledge that this is someone who wants to be the President of the United States." Later, on stage, she also ridiculed Trump's campaign appearances. "He just talks about himself and mythical characters, not about working people, not about you."

While Trump was campaigning in the similarly intense state of Pennsylvania, he attacked Harris, accusingly saying, "She's not as intelligent as President Biden. Joe Biden isn't particularly sharp, either. Tell Kamala Harris: We can't tolerate you. You're a lousy vice president. Get out of here, Kamala." Trump frequently resort to crude insults and had previously accused Harris of possessing a "mental deficiency."

