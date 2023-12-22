Bundesliga - Musiala has big plans for 2024: Future planning "completely relaxed"

Soccer international Jamal Musiala is in no hurry to plan his future. "My contract runs until 2026, so it's all very relaxed," the 20-year-old FC Bayern midfielder told the Munich newspaper Abendzeitung (Saturday edition). He currently feels very comfortable at the record champions and in coach Thomas Tuchel's team.

Musiala also welcomes the record transfer of striker Harry Kane, who arrived from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in England for around 100 million euros this season. "In Harry Kane, we have acquired an outstanding goalscorer with whom I can combine superbly," said Musiala. He is keeping a close eye on the club's squad activities: "Our sporting management is working on extending key players and further strengthening our team." It is important to him that he can "win titles in Munich".

The biggest goal at club level is to win the Champions League. "The final this season is in London, at Wembley. It's a very special stadium for me, as I grew up in London," said the Chelsea FC youth professional.

As an international player, he is also looking forward to the new year with great anticipation. "We have a home European Championship, you usually only experience a tournament like this once in your career. We all want to make sure that the whole of Germany is behind us on the pitch and create a great spirit," said Musiala.

He cited world champions Argentina as a role model: "You saw at the 2022 World Cup with the Argentinians what you can achieve together with that kind of spirit. Personally, I want to be European champion. You play a tournament to win it," he said, despite the recent miserable losses in international matches.

The 25-time international accepts his role as the DFB team's hopeful: "I have very high expectations of myself and my game. Of course I want to win major titles in my career." After the early preliminary round exit at the World Cup in Qatar, Musiala sees the home European Championships "as a great opportunity to do better. For a footballer, there are few things better than playing a European Championship or World Cup in your own country. It's a huge motivation."

Source: www.stern.de