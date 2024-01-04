Memorial site - Museum expansion in "Little Berlin" is progressing

Work is progressing on the expansion of the German-German Museum in Mödlareuth on the border between Bavaria and Thuringia. The outside area has already been redesigned, said Hofer District Administrator Oliver Bär (CSU). The shell of the extension building has been completed. The main features of the exhibition design "have been determined together with the scientists accompanying us and with a renowned team of designers", said Bär.

The new building with around 1,350 square meters of floor space will house a permanent exhibition. Both the history of Mödlareuth and the global political context will be highlighted. Bär emphasized: "The exhibition is the central element of our expansion project."

The cost estimate for the project is around 22 million euros, according to information from the Hof district office. The Free State of Bavaria and the federal government are each funding the expansion of the museum with 5.6 million euros. A further 800,000 euros will come from Thuringia and four million euros will be provided by the Upper Franconia Foundation. The rest of the total costs are being covered by a special-purpose association from the region, comprising the districts of Hof, Saale-Orla and Vogtland as well as the municipalities of Töpen and Gefell.

The Mödlareuth Museum is a memorial to the division of Germany after the Second World War. The former border ran right through the middle of the small village, which was divided by a wall. This is why Mödlareuth gained international fame as "Little Berlin".

Mödlareuth belongs partly to the municipality of Töpen (Bavaria) and partly to the town of Gefell(Thuringia). The museum was founded in 1990 shortly after the partial demolition of the Wall.

