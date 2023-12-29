Handball - Muscle injury: Handball players without Michalczik for home European Championships

Germany's handball players will have to do without backcourt player Marian Michalczik at the home European Championships. The 26-year-old from Bundesliga club TSV Hannover-Burgdorf suffered a muscle injury during a preparatory course in Frankfurt am Main and will be out for the finals from January 10 to 28.

"The injury is more serious than we initially thought. His absence is very bitter," said national coach Alfred Gislason on Friday. "He was an important alternative in the center block. We will try to solve this internally."

There are no plans to replace him for the time being. The DHB team will therefore start its immediate preparations for the European Championship with an 18-man squad, which begins on New Year's Day in Brunsbüttel. At the tournament in six German cities, Germany will face Switzerland, North Macedonia and record world champions France in the preliminary round.

Source: www.stern.de