Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmenemgermanymuscle injurynational teamhessehandballfrankfurt on the maindhbtsv hannover - burgdorf

Muscle injury: Handball players without Michalczik for home European Championships

Germany's handball players will have to do without backcourt player Marian Michalczik at the home European Championships. The 26-year-old from Bundesliga club TSV Hannover-Burgdorf suffered a muscle injury during a preparatory course in Frankfurt am Main and will not be playing in the finals...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Marian Michalczik (r) from Germany and Kay Smits (l) from the Netherlands in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Marian Michalczik (r) from Germany and Kay Smits (l) from the Netherlands in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball - Muscle injury: Handball players without Michalczik for home European Championships

Germany's handball players will have to do without backcourt player Marian Michalczik at the home European Championships. The 26-year-old from Bundesliga club TSV Hannover-Burgdorf suffered a muscle injury during a preparatory course in Frankfurt am Main and will be out for the finals from January 10 to 28.

"The injury is more serious than we initially thought. His absence is very bitter," said national coach Alfred Gislason on Friday. "He was an important alternative in the center block. We will try to solve this internally."

There are no plans to replace him for the time being. The DHB team will therefore start its immediate preparations for the European Championship with an 18-man squad, which begins on New Year's Day in Brunsbüttel. At the tournament in six German cities, Germany will face Switzerland, North Macedonia and record world champions France in the preliminary round.

DHB squad EM match schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fugitive drug dealer trapped on garage roof

While fleeing from the police, a suspected drug dealer in Saarbrücken jumped out of a window - and then had to be rescued by the fire department. As the police announced on Friday, narcotics investigators wanted to search the 38-year-old's apartment. The man then threw away a not insignificant...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
German Federal States

Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe: operator regrets fatal accident

Following the fatal accident at Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe in Kassel, the operator of the park, Hessen Kassel Heritage, is shocked. "We deeply regret this tragic accident," said the institution's deputy director, Edda von Spiegel, in a statement on Friday. "Our thoughts are with the relatives of the...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest