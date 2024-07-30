- Murder at Lake Ammersee: suspect to be transferred this week

Following a fatal stabbing of a 74-year-old in Herrsching on Lake Ammersee, the suspect arrested in France is expected to be transferred to Bavaria in the coming days. "The extradition is expected to take place this week," said Reinhard Kolb, spokesperson for the Bavarian North Police Headquarters.

The 22-year-old Serbian suspect is believed to have rung the bell at a couple's home in the Mühlfeld district around 9:20 PM on July 12 and stabbed the man. The 65-year-old woman escaped to a neighbor's via the terrace. No theft was reported, and there was no known connection between the suspect and the victim. The motive remains unclear.

Just six days after the crime, special forces arrested the man in a Paris apartment on suspicion of murder. An initial large-scale search involving helicopters, dogs, and numerous police officers had been unsuccessful. However, investigators quickly tracked the suspect. Bavarian state criminal police tracked the man's trail from Munich, Innsbruck, and Zurich to Paris.

It is not yet known if he has made any statements regarding the charges. The police have interviewed numerous potential witnesses, including locals. The 30-member "Mühlfeld" investigation team, named after the district where the victim lived, has access to more than a terabyte of data.

Tips from the public, the contents of a backpack found by passersby on Lake Ammersee, and video footage contributed to the swift apprehension, according to police.

The suspect, who was arrested in Paris, is originally from Serbia and is expected to be transferred to Germany, specifically Bavaria, to stand trial for the stabbing incident in Herrsching. Due to the seriousness of the crime committed in Germany, it's essential for the suspect to face justice in the country where the incident occurred.

