Müntefering sees great AfD danger among pensioners

In eastern Germany in particular, says Franz Müntefering, the number of old people living alone is growing. So far, the far-right AfD in particular has been trying to attract this group of voters. The former SPD leader encourages other parties to focus on pensioners.

In view of the high number of AfD voters among older people, former SPD chairman Franz Müntefering is calling on politicians to listen more to the concerns of this population group. "Saying we'll give you 20 euros more pension and then you shut up won't solve the problem," Müntefering told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. It is also "simply about being heard", Müntefering said: "Loneliness in this country is growing and growing. We absolutely need senior citizens' councils in all municipalities."

These advisory boards should then also take part in local council meetings or "at least be heard", the 83-year-old continued. They should be able to point out their everyday problems by submitting motions. Müntefering cited examples such as traffic lights that are too narrow to make it across the road in time, or the lack of toilets in the middle of the city and places to rest.

He could only recommend to politicians: "Focus more on this older audience. Older people will play a major role in deciding how strong the AfD becomes." Müntefering warned: "The AfD is also already targeting pensioners." Regions with a disproportionately large number of old people living alone are emerging, particularly in eastern Germany.

The former SPD chairman and Federal Minister of Labor also called for more flexible pension models, especially as there is a shortage of skilled workers in many areas. "Today, around 15 percent of people who are actually pensioners are still working. Why aren't we becoming more flexible overall?" asked the former Federal Minister and Vice-Chancellor. It was a "major cultural and historical mistake to set a fixed retirement age for everyone".

In his long political career, Müntefering was Vice-Chancellor and SPD parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag. After retiring from politics, he was Chairman of the Federal Association of Senior Citizens' Organizations (BAGSO) from 2015 to 2021.

Source: www.ntv.de