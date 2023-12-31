Flood risk - Municipality of Lilienthal builds 800-meter-long mobile dike

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, a mobile dyke around 800 meters long is being erected. In a statement on Sunday, the municipality spoke of a purely preventative safety measure. The flood situation is static. No critical areas have been added and the water levels have dropped slightly, which is relieving the pressure on the dyke. According to the information provided, the mobile dyke will initially be filled with air and could be filled with water at short notice if necessary in order to provide a stable protective barrier.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de