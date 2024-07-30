- Municipalities demand more subsidies for heavy rain protection

To better protect against heavy rain, several municipalities in Lower Saxony are calling for more money. Due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as heavy rain and flooding, which are expected in the future due to climate change, more protection is needed, according to various municipalities surveyed by the German Press Agency. However, due to the expected high costs, a broad funding framework is required, said Meppen's independent mayor, Helmut Knurbein.

The city of Oldenburg goes one step further and demands that climate adaptation be enshrined as a joint task in the Basic Law. Along with the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, it also calls for this. "This way, the federal government can jointly and sustainably finance these measures with the states," said a city spokesman. Municipalities would then not be dependent on funding programs. Complex application procedures would also be avoided.

Reports of flooded streets and villages in Lower Saxony are nothing new. And: Experts have been warning for a long time that weather extremes such as heavy rain events are increasing due to climate change. According to the survey, the cities and municipalities in Lower Saxony need many small measures, such as wider sewers, new rainwater retention basins, or drainage channels in streets, for better protection.

The Lower Saxony state government has recently published a guide to protect against damage from heavy rain. With this, municipalities can develop their own protection concepts. Cities and municipalities with such concepts can then apply for subsidies from the state. On July 1, the nationwide climate adaptation law also came into force. It obliges the states and the federal government to develop and implement general climate adaptation strategies. It primarily concerns measures to prevent and mitigate damages caused by weather extremes. According to the Federal Ministry of the Environment, there is a financial need of 38 billion euros in this area by 2030.

Aid for the implementation of these measures is widely sought, considering the high costs and the necessity for a broad funding framework. The cities in Lower Saxony, including Oldenburg, are advocating for a joint task of climate adaptation to be enshrined in the Basic Law, allowing for sustainable financing by the federal government and states.

Read also: