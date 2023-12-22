Migration - Municipalities are running out of helpers for refugees

In many Hessian municipalities, there is not only a lack of living space for refugees, but increasingly also a lack of helpers. It is currently apparent that the volunteer support groups that were formed or strengthened in many towns and municipalities after the Russian invasion of Ukraine are not sustainable in the long term, said David Rauber, Managing Director of the Hessian Association of Towns and Municipalities, to the German Press Agency in Wiesbaden. Full-time staff had already been difficult to recruit. "This is another reason why it would be important for fewer people to come to Hesse, so that we can look after them properly," said Rauber.

According to the coalition agreement, the CDU and SPD in Hesse only want refugees with prospects of staying to be assigned to the municipalities in future. "The exciting question will be: What exactly is meant by this perspective to stay and how can this be implemented?" said Rauber. The idea is fundamentally correct and also takes up a municipal demand that the limited integration opportunities should only be given to those refugees who are able to stay. However, more places would then have to be created in state-owned facilities, for example, according to Rauber.

The situation with regard to refugees is currently very tense in many municipalities. Many of the people who arrived in 2015 and 2016 during the refugee crisis are still living in collective accommodation and have little chance of moving to other accommodation due to the existing housing shortage. For this reason, temporary solutions have to be used in many places - from residential containers to accommodation in hotels and the use of gymnasiums - although the latter solutions in particular should actually be avoided, as Rauber said.

Even though the number of people seeking protection at the central initial reception facility of the state of Hesse in Giessen has recently decreased somewhat after a peak phase until September/October, Rauber does not expect that fewer refugees will be coming to the state in the long term. "We are coming from a very, very high level." Experience in previous years has also shown that the numbers increase sharply in the fall and then rise again after a decline over the winter when crises come to a head again.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de