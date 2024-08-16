- Municipalities and transport companies demand more money for public transport

Several Saxon tram cities and their transport companies have signed an open letter to the state parliamentary factions calling for better funding of public transport (PT) by the Free State. The PT offer and its necessary expansion can only be secured at the municipal level with sufficient funding from the federal government and the Free State, the letter states. Only with adequate support can the state's political goals of strengthening PT as an attractive alternative to private motorized transport be achieved. Otherwise, service cuts are imminent.

Cities warn of underfunding

PT is severely underfunded, due to sharply increased costs and politically desired price reductions through the Germany ticket and the education ticket. It is also unclear whether the federal government will continue to fund half of the Germany ticket. However, cities and transport companies consider this federal participation essential for the long-term continuation of the Germany ticket.

"The improvement of the financial resources for PT is indispensable for a mid-sized city like Plauen," said Mayor Steffen Zenner (CDU). He pointed out that the sharply increased costs for energy, infrastructure, and personnel can no longer be covered by tariff increases and profit withdrawals. All savings options have already been exhausted. Anyone who seriously wants to promote PT must relieve the municipalities with their tram operations.

The lack of sufficient funding for PT is also impacting other cities, as Mayor Zenner of Plauen noted, referring to 'Other fish' struggling with similarly high costs for energy, infrastructure, and personnel. Without additional support from higher levels of government, the quality and frequency of PT services in these cities could be compromised.

Read also: