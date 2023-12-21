Bremen - Municipal pigeon house to slow down the spread of birds

Bremen wants to reduce the population of pigeons in the city center with a pigeon house. The Bremen Pigeon House Association replaces the birds' eggs with dummies and in this way can prevent up to 1600 chicks from hatching every year in the long term, estimates association director Perdita Goltz. On Thursday, Jan Fries, State Councillor for the Environment, will hand over the first municipal pigeon house in Bremen to the association.

The pigeon house is an insulated metal garden shed that was originally intended for overwintering plants. "It is more or less the equivalent of containers, which are often used as pigeon houses," Goltz explained. However, unlike a container, the house could only be built on the roof of a parking garage in Bremen's city center.

According to Bremen's environmental department, there is room for 200 pigeons. They will be fed in a species-appropriate manner and have a place to breed. "The pigeon house will not be occupied by 200 pigeons right from the start, and not all pairs will breed all the time," the Bremen Pigeon House Association added. As pigeons lay eggs several times a year, the association expects to be able to prevent the hatching of up to 1600 chicks a year in the long term by replacing them with dummies.

"Of course, we will keep detailed records of the number of eggs exchanged in order to document the success of the pigeon house," said Goltz. The association is hoping for more pigeon houses in the city in the future. In Bremen's city center alone, there is the possibility of six such houses.

Bremen pigeon house

