Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsspreadapproachbirdsmetalbremenpigeonsfecesanimalscity centerenvironment

Municipal pigeon house to slow down the spread of birds

Pigeons flock to big cities. Many people are annoyed by the birds. They are annoyed by street corners that are filthy with pigeon droppings. The animals themselves are not doing well either. In Bremen, there is now a new approach to combating pigeons.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
The municipal pigeon house on the Am Brill parking garage. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The municipal pigeon house on the Am Brill parking garage. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bremen - Municipal pigeon house to slow down the spread of birds

Bremen wants to reduce the population of pigeons in the city center with a pigeon house. The Bremen Pigeon House Association replaces the birds' eggs with dummies and in this way can prevent up to 1600 chicks from hatching every year in the long term, estimates association director Perdita Goltz. On Thursday, Jan Fries, State Councillor for the Environment, will hand over the first municipal pigeon house in Bremen to the association.

The pigeon house is an insulated metal garden shed that was originally intended for overwintering plants. "It is more or less the equivalent of containers, which are often used as pigeon houses," Goltz explained. However, unlike a container, the house could only be built on the roof of a parking garage in Bremen's city center.

According to Bremen's environmental department, there is room for 200 pigeons. They will be fed in a species-appropriate manner and have a place to breed. "The pigeon house will not be occupied by 200 pigeons right from the start, and not all pairs will breed all the time," the Bremen Pigeon House Association added. As pigeons lay eggs several times a year, the association expects to be able to prevent the hatching of up to 1600 chicks a year in the long term by replacing them with dummies.

"Of course, we will keep detailed records of the number of eggs exchanged in order to document the success of the pigeon house," said Goltz. The association is hoping for more pigeon houses in the city in the future. In Bremen's city center alone, there is the possibility of six such houses.

Bremen pigeon house

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public