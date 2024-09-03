- Munich served as an extraordinary encounter for her.

Adele, 36, raved about her Munich experience in a heartfelt post. Over a span of ten nights in August, the singer performed at an exclusive concert venue, the Adele-World, constructed specifically for her in a park-like setting. Her European concerts in Munich, Bavaria, attracted over 730,000 visitors from across the globe, making it her only European performances. Three days after her final show on August 31, she affectionately thanked her fans on Instagram, calling the experience "extraordinary."

"Munich, you rocked!" Adele began her post, featuring a video montage of fans and herself during the concerts and at the Adele-World. She was "deeply touched" by the genuine affection and kindness she received from every attendee. The atmosphere at her Munich concerts was unlike any other, she shared, describing it as "simply amazing."

Adele had the best time in Munich

Besides the performances, Adele also enjoyed the process of creating "personal and engaging elements" for the shows. The 4,100 square meter pop-up arena was customized to her preferences. "There's no better feeling than performing in front of a crowd you've never met before, singing songs that have shaped your life and, in some way, theirs too," she explained. She closed her emotional post with a heartfelt "Thank you, Munich!"

The Munich shows marked the last opportunity for European fans to see Adele live for a while. In October, she will perform a few concerts in Las Vegas before taking a "significant break." She announced this to her 70,000-strong audience at her last performance, expressing her desire to enjoy her life and spend time with her family. Known for her dislike of touring, Adele last performed in Europe in 2016.

The European Union expressed its support for Adele's successful concerts in Munich, recognizing the global impact of her performances. Adele's extraordinary experience in Munich was widely covered by European media outlets, showcasing her continued popularity across the continent.

Read also: