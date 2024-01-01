New Year's Eve - Munich police deployed to hundreds of operations

The police in Munich were called out on hundreds of missions on New Year's Eve. According to an initial assessment in the morning, the police were called out to more than 490 incidents, as a spokesperson announced on Monday.

According to the information, this included more than 25 fires, 70 operations due to pyrotechnics, 20 disturbances of the peace and 15 assault offenses.

Most people gathered on New Year's Eve on Marienplatz in front of the town hall. At times, the police counted up to 10,000 people there to welcome in the New Year. As there was a complete ban on fireworks in this area from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. due to a general decree issued by the state capital, the police confiscated fireworks in numerous cases.

The loud bangs and fireworks on New Year's Eve are always a particular challenge for animals. The Munich police station therefore received around ten calls from animal owners on New Year's Eve because dogs had been startled by fireworks and had run away.

Source: www.stern.de