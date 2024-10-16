Munich holds the largest percentage of scholarly professionals within Germany's populace.

Munich leads in Germany when it comes to individuals holding academic degrees. As stated by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday, based on census results, 41% of Muenchen's population possesses a degree (Bachelor, Master, Diplom, or PhD). Erlangen and Heidelberg follow closely with 40% and 39% respectively. The country-wide average for individuals aged 15 and above stood at 20% as of May 15, 2022.

When it comes to PhDs, Heidelberg (7%), Jena (7%), and Tübingen (5%) are the cities with the highest concentration. Berlin and Hamburg are the federal states with the most academic degrees, both accounting for 32%. Hesse holds the top position among the states, with 22%.

Nationwide, 40% of the population has completed an apprenticeship or vocational training through the dual system. 12% have a vocational school degree, while 27% have no vocational education qualification.

According to the statisticians, "across all age groups, the most common educational attainment was a completed apprenticeship or vocational training in the dual system." This was particularly true for the 30 to 49 age group, with 38% having completed such training. Among those aged 50 to 64, the percentage was 47%, while for individuals aged 65 and above, it reached 50%. The highest concentration of academics was found in the 30 to 49 age group, with nearly a third (29%) holding degrees.

