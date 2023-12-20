Culture - Munich City Council votes in favor of "big solution" for Gasteig

General refurbishment instead of complete renovation: Munich City Council has opted for the "big solution" for the upcoming modernization of the aging Gasteig cultural center. On Wednesday, the plenary assembly voted by a large majority in favor of a general refurbishment in a so-called partnering model, in which the city and a contractor yet to be found will jointly drive the project forward. The Gasteig is considered Europe's largest cultural center and is home to the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

"We are investing in the quality of life of our citizens, for whom the Gasteig is an 'extended home'," emphasized Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) after the decision. After the general refurbishment, the two million visitors per year would certainly increase even further.

The refurbishment of the cultural building had been under discussion for many years. Most recently, the city had been looking for an investor for the project, estimated at around 450 million euros, but no such investor was found. Instead of a general refurbishment, there was also talk of only renovating the main features of the building and replacing the dilapidated building services. However, the price difference was comparatively small due to the structural requirements as well as tax and financing models, so the city council decided to go straight for a technical modernization including architectural development.

Approval came not only from the ranks of the town hall coalition, but also from Manuel Pretzl on behalf of the CSU and Free Voters: "This really is an investment in our future." The FDP, Bavarian Party and AfD, on the other hand, voted against the decision.

The Gasteig is home to a wide range of institutions, from the city library and adult education center to the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and the University of Music and Performing Arts, which appeal to a wide variety of the population. However, due to their dilapidated condition, they have already moved to the alternative location HP8 in 2021, while the main building is being used temporarily.

