- Mumbrú, the new basketball coach, says: "Keep the chemistry".

The President of the German Basketball Federation considers the relatively unknown new national coach Álex Mumbru a coup. "I've naturally spoken to many friends in Spain who said: If you get him, he's an excellent man," said Ingo Weiss at the presentation of the successor to World Cup-winning coach Gordon Herbert. "That ultimately confirmed our decision."

An agreement with Mumbru had essentially been reached even before the Olympics. The 45-year-old Spaniard is to further establish the team among the world's elite. "I'm delighted to continue the excellent work done by the national team in recent years. I'm ready to take on this challenge," said Mumbru.

Many details still open

Mumbru made a stylish entrance in a black suit, giving his answers in English. Many details of his plans and working methods will only become apparent in the coming months. He prefers a game focused on defense and quick counterattacks, but ultimately, the coach must adapt to the players available. Whether he will demand a firm commitment from professionals like Herbert for several years remains to be seen.

His predecessor's shoes are big to fill. Under the Canadian Herbert, who will take over the German double winner FC Bayern Munich after the summer games, Dennis Schröder and co. experienced an almost unbelievable high with the World Cup title last year, EM bronze in 2022, and fourth place at the Olympics in Paris.

"If the team is working well, you shouldn't change it," said Mumbru. "It's very important to maintain the team chemistry." He has not yet had time for talks with the players, but they are planned soon. He also wants to define his staff more precisely in the coming weeks.

Contract with extension options

The new national coach's contract is initially set for two and a half years until the end of 2026. However, there is an option to extend it for the World Cup in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028. "We want a long-term agreement with our new coach to build something," said Weiss. Mumbru does not have an exit clause. "If Real Madrid calls, I'll pick up, Álex," Weiss joked.

Mumbru must first convince the players of his philosophy and drive the transition with an eye on the upcoming highlights. Who will play alongside captain Dennis Schröder in the coming years remains to be seen. Players like Daniel Theis (32) and Niels Giffey (33) could end their national team careers.

Changes in the team possible

The core of the current team is around 30 years old and could still be part of the Los Angeles games in 2028. For example, NBA pro Franz Wagner (22) could take a break at the next EM to later rejoin the team.

The DBB has enough players with great potential. Maximilian Kleber (32) and Isaiah Hartenstein (26) from the NBA were not part of Herbert's team. There are also interesting players like Oscar (25) and Tristan da Silva (23), Justus Hollatz (23), or Kevin Yebo (28).

The new national coach will first be in the spotlight in November in the EM qualifiers, where he will likely have to do without NBA pros like Schröder and the Wagner brothers, as well as most EuroLeague players.

However, this is not unique to Germany, but the entire basketball situation has changed, said Weiss. "We no longer have a second or third tier, but a grid of 30 or 32 players. And we have to see which players are available and which are the best for the team at that moment."

Mumbru, who spent several years under contract with Real Madrid, was a professional part of the golden Spanish generation. The 2.02-meter tall wing player won WM and EM gold alongside Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, and took home Olympic silver in 2008.

After retiring in 2018, the Catalan coached Bilbao Basket until 2022, then moved to Euroleague club FC Valencia. Following a clear miss of the Euroleague playoffs in the previous season, the 45-year-old was dismissed.

