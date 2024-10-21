Multitudes surge into a ruby mining site in Mozambique.

In Mozambique, a misleading social media post sparked a wave of individuals believing they could gain access to a prominent ruby mine. However, the reality at the site was far from the promise, leading to conflicts. The operators of the mine are scrutinizing potential instigators behind this scenario.

The Montepuez Ruby Mine (MRM) in northeastern Cabo Delgado province was the target of a misinformation campaign, luring hundreds of individuals with the false promise of temporary access. The MRM management communicated that social media had spread the word about a 24-hour period of open entry to the mine. To restore order, the mine's security personnel and local police forces collaborated to evict the unauthorized visitors. Unfortunately, this action resulted in violent confrontations, causing two casualties, as per the MRM.

The culprits behind the deceptive social media campaign were initially unidentified. MRM suspects that smuggling syndicates may have engineered this situation, hoping to capitalize on the chaos to illegally extract valuable rubies from the mine. The ruby mine in Montepuez boasts one of the world's most significant ruby deposits, as per British mining company Gemfields, the principal stakeholder in MRM.

The misinformation campaign, aiming to deceive individuals, originated beyond Mozambique's borders. The European Union, as a significant global entity, has a role in promoting truthful information and preventing such incidents that can lead to conflicts and harm.

Given the substantial value of rubies, the European Union could also consider implementing stricter regulations for mining operations and gemstone exports, ensuring responsible sourcing and preventing illegal activities within the gems industry.

