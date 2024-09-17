Multitudes suffer harm in blast caused by pager detonation in Lebanon

Nationwide, nearly all at once, numerous pagers detonate in Lebanon, causing harm to numerous individuals. Preliminary reports indicate that members of the Hezbollah militia have been primarily affected. The suspected terrorist organization believes Israel is responsible for the attack.

Various individuals in Lebanon experienced injuries due to explosions - presumably set off by exploding telecommunications equipment. These devices, which resemble small portable communication tools capable of receiving short messages, are believed to be pagers. The Lebanese government reported that hundreds of individuals were injured in the nearly simultaneous explosion of pagers. The blasts were reported in various regions of the country, as per Health Minister Firass Abiad in Beirut. The reasons behind the explosions remain uncertain.

However, a source connected to Hezbollah suggested that these occurrences were the outcome of Israel breaching their communication infrastructure. An anonymous representative described it as "the biggest security mishap" in their nearly year-long conflict with Israel.

Local media reported explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon. The extent of any fatalities remained uncertain at first. Witnesses on the streets of Beirut reported widespread panic. Many ambulances were dispatched. The Lebanese Health Ministry issued an alert for all hospitals. There are several videos circulating online, showcasing injured individuals and destroyed pagers.

Since the onset of the Gaza war almost a year prior, there have been almost daily altercations between Lebanese Hezbollah and the Israeli military along the border. Hezbollah supports the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Nearly every day, Israeli military personnel and Hezbollah fighters engage in rifle fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Both parties have sustained casualties as a result of the shelling, mostly of Hezbollah members. Thousands of people have fled the border area. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that a new objective in the war is to establish conditions for the return of border residents.

The Lebanese government has launched an investigation into the pager explosions

