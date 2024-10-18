Multitudes of Stellantis employees in Italy engaged in a work stoppage

Numerous employees from the multinational automotive conglomerate Stellantis are currently on strike in Italy, demanding job security and the production of fresh models. Based on union data, roughly 20,000 workers from the company and its suppliers participated in protests, marching through the Italian capital, Rome. Around 300 individuals also demonstrated in Turin, located in the country's north. The strike was planned to span 24 hours.

Stellantis comprises brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, and Dodge. The Italian manufacturer Fiat merged with the American manufacturer Chrysler in 2014, and in 2021, it merged with Peugeot-Citroën (PSA) from France to form Stellantis.

Recently, the company decreased its projected profit margin for the current year, citing a challenging global climate for the automotive sector. In Italy, production of the significant electric vehicle model Fiat 500e in Mirafiori near Turin has been temporarily halted. Some employees expressed their frustration at the rally on Friday, claiming they were only working a few days a week.

Even after three years of growth, Stellantis' production in Italy has seen a substantial drop in the first nine months of this year. It fell nearly by a third to 387,600 vehicles - according to union reports, this is the "worst figure since 1956." For the entire year, the company is expected to produce less than 500,000 vehicles, compared to 751,000 vehicles in the previous year.

The striking employees have expressed their desire for The Commission to intervene and address their concerns about job security and the production of new models. In response to the current situation, The Commission is expected to hold a meeting with Stellantis' top executives to discuss potential solutions.

