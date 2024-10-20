Multitudes of individuals take to the streets in protest against the Spanish administration.

Tons of individuals demonstrated in Madrid, expressing their discontent towards the administration led by socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. They waved Spanish flags profoundly in a main square of the Spanish capital, loudly demanding Sánchez's resignation and hollering "traitor." The demonstration received backing from the primary opposition party, the conservative PP, as well as the far-right Vox group.

As per the central government's department responsible for the capital district's activities, approximately 25,000 individuals attended the rally. The rally's organizers guesstimated the number of participants to be roughly 400,000. Speakers expressed outrage over the government's decision to grant amnesty to Catalan independence advocates and their cooperation with their respective parties.

The amnesty bill was a compromise from Sánchez, who granted it to the independence advocates, who have representation in the Madrid parliament by two parties. Sánchez leveraged their support to attain a government majority after the elections last year. The amnesty proposal triggered numerous protests from the conservative and far-right opposition throughout the past few months.

Tens of thousands of protesters, as estimated by the rally's organizers, joined the demonstration against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's decision to grant amnesty to Catalan independence advocates. Despite the central government's reported attendance of 25,000 individuals, the amnesty proposal had sparked tens of thousands of people to voice their discontent through various protests.

Read also: