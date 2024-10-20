Multitudes of individuals partake in a rally advocating for Europe in Georgia.

In the heart of Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, a significant crowd estimated at tens of thousands strong, partook in a pro-Western rally on a Sunday. The event was staged just before the forthcoming parliamentary elections set for the weekend. The demonstrators converged from five different directions, eventually amassing at Liberty Square, where they waved both Georgian and EU flags. Banners inscribed with messages like, "Georgia sways towards the EU," were displayed proudly.

Analytical surveys indicate that pro-Western candidates may secure sufficient votes on Saturday to form a coalition capable of ousting the current pro-Russian regime. Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister, is rumored to wield considerable influence behind the curtains in the Georgian Dream party, despite his lack of any formal political title. The 68-year-old tycoon amassed his fortune post-Soviet Union dissolution, during which period Georgia was a constituent state.

The protesters' fervent displays of EU flags at the rally in Liberty Square signify their strong desire for Georgia to join the European Union. If the analytical surveys are correct, the pro-Western candidates, with their pro-EU sentiments, could potentially form a coalition and reshape Georgia's foreign policy.

