Multitudes of individuals commemorate and honor the LGBTQ community in Taiwan during the Pride Parade.

Same-Gender Marriage has been legally authorized since 2019

 Christian Meier
1 min read

Numerous individuals joined in a procession on Saturday, honoring the LGBTQ community in Taiwan. Participants in this year's Pride Parade, traversing the streets of Taipei, sported vibrant attire and waved banners and flags advocating for equal rights. Some attendants hailed from Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Japan.

This event ranks among the most significant annual festivities promoting diversity in Asia. Taiwan became the first Asian democracy to legislate same-sex marriage in 2019. "Gender equity... carries immense significance, particularly in Asia, where numerous traditional nations still cling to conservative values," expressed Daniel, choosing to reveal only his first name in order to safeguard his privacy.

Thousands of people participated in the Pride Parade, showcasing their support for equal rights. This year's event saw attendance from thousands of individuals hailing from various Asian countries.

