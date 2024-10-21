Multitudes of individuals are displaced in Italy due to extensive rainfall.

Following an intense downpour in Italy, numerous individuals had to evacuate their dwellings as a precautionary measure. In the Italian city of Bologna and its surroundings, over 2000 inhabitants spent the night in emergency shelters, either with relatives or friends.

Numerous roads are submerged. A 20-year-old individual lost his life in his vehicle submerged in the floodwaters.

The Emilia-Romagna region, with Bologna as its capital, has once more been subjected to harsh weather conditions. The estimated damage amounts to several millions of euros. Other regions of the country, such as Calabria and Sicily, also have flooded urban areas. In several locations, parked vehicles have been washed away. Videos also displayed motorcycles floating through flooded streets. Meteorologists forecast improved weather conditions for the upcoming days.

Despite the forecasted improvement, many residents in the Emilia-Romagna region are still forced to stay in emergency shelters, one of them being a family of four. In light of the extensive damage, the local authorities are urging people to stay vigilant and heed any warnings, especially considering the region's history of severe weather events.

