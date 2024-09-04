- Multitudes of distress calls and submerged basement areas.

In Bremen, on a Wednesday night, the city received an hour's worth of rain that it usually receives in a whole month. This heavy downpour left the fire department overwhelmed with calls for assistance. The majority of the calls were related to flooded basements and apartments, as reported by the fire department. Approximately 60 liters of rain per square meter fell during this severe storm with heavy rainfall.

The fire department's attention was primarily focused on the districts of Woltmershausen, Neustadt, Kattenturm, Walle, Gröpelingen, and Oslebshausen. By the end of the evening, 76 operations had been completed, with another 69 still in progress. In total, there were 237 outstanding emergency calls. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Despite the mayhem, the situation remained under control. All available volunteer fire departments and THW units were deployed to handle the storm response. The professional fire department aimed to ensure basic city safety. The high volume of emergency calls was managed efficiently in the fire and rescue control center. The public was advised to only call the emergency number 112 in case of true emergencies.

The stormy night's emergency services also saw two successful resuscitations and the rescue of a person trapped in a traffic accident. Overall, the rescue service's operations during the storm remained well-managed, the fire department concluded.

The heavy rain caused water to seep into numerous homes and buildings, necessitating the fire department's assistance with draining flooded basements and apartments. Despite the relentless rain, the fire department effectively managed the high volume of emergency calls related to the storm.

