Multitudes demonstrate against Israel's ESC representative.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip casts a shadow over the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. More than 10,000 individuals protested against Israel's part in the musical competition. Greta Thunberg is among them.

Prior to the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), over 10,000 people peacefully demonstrated in Malmö, calling for Israel's exclusion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the protesters as exhibiting "an appalling wave of anti-Semitism." Police asserted there were approximately 10,000 to 12,000 individuals at the end of the protest, while organizers initially anticipated 30,000.

Israeli singer Eden Golan is scheduled to perform with artists from 15 other countries in the second ESC semi-final, vying for one of the remaining ten positions for the Saturday grand finale. Golan's appearance has stirred controversy for weeks, culminating in today's demonstration.

On posters, demonstrators called for a boycott of Israel and condemned Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip as "genocide." They also criticized the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for excluding Russia from the ESC after the attack on Ukraine, yet allowing Israel to participate despite its actions.

"My heart is broken, but I'm boycotting"

Local reporters characterize the demonstration as predominantly peaceful. A 30-year-old Swedish woman named Hilda (who refused to share her last name) said, "I'm a devoted Eurovision Song Contest fan, but my heart breaks, so I'm boycotting." It bothers her that the contest takes place while children are dying in the Gaza Strip. A 29-year-old man named Mustafa Mustafa remarked, "People are present for the Eurovision Song Contest to celebrate. But there's nothing to celebrate." The protesters marched through the primary pedestrian zone in Malmö, accompanied by many families and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Despite the increased police presence because of the protests against Israel and more stringent barriers than at past events, Malmö maintains a colorful image of the music competition. Fans from various nations have arrived, some dressed in bizarre costumes to draw attention.

Regular pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place in Malmö since the beginning of the war between Israel and the militant Islamic organization Hamas over seven months ago.

The ESC's presumed neutrality was tested in the first semi-final on Tuesday when Swedish singer Eric Saade wore a Palestinian scarf on his arm during his performance. Criticism followed from the event organizers and Swedish television station SVT, who emphasized the apolitical nature of the event and its focus on outrageous performances.

"There should be demonstrations, people should express themselves, people should boycott," said Magnus Bormark, representing Norway with his group Gate. Previously, Gate had publicly advocated for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip began on October 7 with a significant attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on Israel. According to Israeli statistics, 1,170 people were violently killed, with an additional 250 taken captive in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel has pursued military action against targets in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, whose claims cannot be independently confirmed, reports that over 34,900 individuals have died thus far.

Source: www.ntv.de