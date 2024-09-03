- Multitudes demonstrate against AfD in Frankfurt, voicing their opposition.

Following the regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia, numerous individuals showed up in Frankfurt to oppose the policies of the AfD. Approximately 700 individuals convened at the Paulskirche, as per police records, under the banner "Together we stand against fascism." A spokesperson reported that things were operating smoothly.

After an introductory rally where individuals voiced their opposition to bigotry and their support for democracy and civil rights, protesters strolled down the Main towards Sachsenhausen. Participants of all ages joined in, ranging from younger activists to elderly individuals from "Grandmas against the Right."

Additional protests in Hofheim over the weekend were advertised.

Banners with slogans such as "Outlaw the AfD immediately!", "Voting for the AfD is equivalent to voting for Nazis", or "Democracy is the only viable alternative" were prominently displayed. Announcements were made for further protests during the weekend in Hofheim, in the Main-Taunus region, for the AfD's state party conference.

The AfD emerged as the dominant party in Thuringia's regional election, garnering 32.8% of the votes. In Saxony, they finished in second place, only trailing the CDU. In both states, the party has been categorized by the state office for the protection of the constitution as undeniably right-wing extremist.

During the peaceful march, protesters held up the banner saying, "United against fascism: The demonstration against AfD." Later in the day, a group of individuals decided to organize another demonstration against the AfD in response to their victory in the regional elections, which would take place over the weekend in Hofheim.

