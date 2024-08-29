- Multiple Protests Erupt During Election Weekend <unk>, Law Enforcement Actively Patrolling

The Thuringian cops have got their hands full with the upcoming state election. Various cities have scheduled gatherings and protests, as per the state police headquarters' announcement. Furthermore, the political parties will be hosting their election celebrations on Sunday. The main focus is on Erfurt, but protests are also anticipated in Jena and Weimar. Over 600 officers will be deployed on both days.

Sunday will see several protests around the state parliament's vicinity from the afternoon to late evening. Given that the parliament will also serve as a workplace for hundreds of journalists on that day, it will be secured with barriers. Residents and nearby residents should brace for limitations.

Several protests have already been scheduled for Saturday within Erfurt's city center. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is rallying its supporters for the final election push, and a counter-demonstration against the AfD event has been announced. According to the police, up to 5,000 people are anticipated. Traffic restrictions and public transport disruptions are likely. The situation is described as "fluid."

At the moment, the police have no indications of a specific threat related to the state election. However, it's not out of the question that disruptions, including potential criminal acts, could occur in accordance with the registered demonstrations and events. These will be effectively managed. The police view themselves as unbiased protectors of the right to assembly.

Due to the large use of public spaces for protests and political celebrations, numerous traffic restrictions and public transport disruptions are expected. With the large use of barriers around the state parliament, residents and nearby residents should be prepared for limitations.

