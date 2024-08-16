- Multiple individuals sustained injuries, while another person got trapped in a mishap.

On a mishap along state road 265, situated between Heimborn and Moersbach (Westerwald district), numerous individuals experienced injuries. A 22-year-old motorist found himself stuck in his automobile, enduring severe damage, as per police reports. The fire department was essential for his rescue.

Per police accounts, the 22-year-old committed a driving blunder and veered into the opposing lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a 28-year-old's vehicle. The impact's force caused the younger driver's car to spin, ultimately coming to a halt on the road. The total estimated damage was around 20,000 euros.

The 22-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital via helicopter. The 28-year-old driver and two passengers in the other car reportedly sustained only moderate wounds. The L265 was temporarily shut down for approximately 2 hours, shared a police representative.

The 22-year-old's driving errors led to a head-on collision, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. The accident highlighted the importance of focused and responsible driving to avoid such driving errors.

Read also: