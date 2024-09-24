Multiple individuals sustain injuries in rail incident in North Rhine-Westphalia

In a train mishap occurring in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), numerous individuals endured injuries, with some sustaining severe harm. Precisely, ten individuals experienced minor wounds. Three passengers experienced substantial injuries yet fortunately, they weren't in critical condition, as reported by an official representing the federal police in Kleve. Notably, no one was in imminent danger.

It appears a local train encountered a stationary locomotive at around dawn in Moers. The local train, hosting around 30 passengers, veered off its intended track during travel, consequently impacting the stationary locomotive. Surprisingly, there was no derailment in the incident. Both trains remained in position on the track, as reported by the official. Subsequently, the track was shut down temporarily.

