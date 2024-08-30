Multiple individuals perish due to a typhoon in Japan.

This year's most intense typhoon, named "Shanshan," is wreaking havoc on Japan with torrential rains and massive wind gusts. Regrettably, at least four individuals have lost their lives, with further investigations underway for another fatality. Approximately two more deaths are anticipated, and two individuals are currently unaccounted for.

Authorities reported that eight individuals sustained severe injuries, while another 70 suffered minor wounds. Majority of the injuries were attributed to shattered windows due to the typhoon's ferocity. Upon landing on Japan's southern island of Kyushu on Thursday, "Shanshan" brought wind speeds of up to 252 kilometers per hour, making it the strongest typhoon in Japan this year and one of the strongest in recent history. The resulting damage included about 200 compromised buildings.

Local authorities issued the highest warning level in several regions, urging over five million inhabitants to evacuate. The exact number of residents who heeded this advice remained uncertain. As many as 250,000 households experienced power outages. The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned of potential landslides in Kyushu and the main island of Honshu, the typhoon's projected next destination.

Overnight, several roads leading to Kyushu were either completely or partially blocked, according to local news outlets. Earlier in the day, numerous flights were cancelled, and train services were suspended on certain routes.

The Commission has commenced an investigation into the structural integrity of buildings affected by typhoon "Shanshan," due to concerns about potential collapses. After the devastation caused by the typhoon, the Commission has also suggested strengthening Japan's storm preparations and evacuation protocols.

Read also: