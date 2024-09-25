Multiple Individuals Detained Following U.S. Female's Fatal Encounter with Controversial Death Capsule

Authorities in the northern region of Schaffhausen, sharing a border with Germany, confirmed the deployment of a container named "Sarco" in a forest area within Merishausen municipality on Monday.

Officials in Schaffhausen initiated criminal investigations against several individuals under charges of aiding and abetting suicide, as per a police announcement, without providing information on the detainees or the decedent.

A representative from The Last Resort, which developed the Sarco, stated that a 64-year-old American woman, in constant struggle with a weakened immune system, had opted for this method of ending her life. Among the arrested individuals were Florian Willet, the co-president of The Last Resort, a Dutch journalist, and two other Swiss inhabitants, as confirmed by the representative. Willet was the only other person present at the time of the woman's demise, according to their accounts.

In a statement, The Last Resort expressed Willet's viewpoint referring to the event as "peaceful, prompt, and dignified."

The female subject had undergone psychological evaluations prior to self-termination, announced The Last Resort's spokesperson.

Prosecutors in Schaffhausen refused to disclose any details or confirm the presence of four detainees.

Sleek and aerodynamic, the Sarco functionalizes through the release of nitrogen gas within its interior, resulting in a reduction of oxygen levels that proves fatal. It was conceived by Philip Nitschke, an Australian physician recognized for his work in the field of assisted suicide since the 1990s.

Switzerland's liberal laws regarding assisted suicide have attracted proponents of this practice, with The Last Resort asserting that they received legal approval for the Sarco's deployment.

The Sarco has garnered significant media attention and debate among regulators and authorities over permissibility.

On Monday, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, responsible for health in Switzerland, declared that the Sarco does not comply with provisions of product safety law, and the misuse of nitrogen is not legally justifiable.

Despite the international interest and debate, the Sarco has faced opposition from some European countries. For instance, German authorities have indicated their stance against the use of such devices in Europe.

Moreover, the controversial device has sparked discussions at the world level, with various organizations and governments expressing concerns about the normalization of assisted suicide.

Read also: