Multiple individuals calling the number 988 will now receive assistance based on their current location, rather than the location associated with their phone's area code.

The objective of introducing 988 is to provide around-the-clock access to compassionate and non-judgmental aid for individuals experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. This change aims to connect callers with local facilities that can offer details about their community's available services and resources, thereby improving the overall quality of care.

As announced by Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, the assistant secretary with HHS and head of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 988 callers will now be directed to local centers based on their physical location rather than their area code. This change started with Verizon and T-Mobile last week, and is expected to cover approximately half of all wireless calls to 988 once fully implemented by these two carriers. AT&T will also initiate the process within the following couple of months.

Previously, 988 calls were sent to a center based on the caller's area code. For instance, a Los Angeles resident with a New York area code would be connected to a crisis call center in New York. This change, which will be implemented by the Federal Communications Commission in upcoming months, promises to benefit callers by allowing them to connect with local resources and specialists within their own community.

In a statement, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of these improvements, stating "In times of crisis, every minute matters – especially when seeking help for yourself or a loved one in need of mental health support. There’s a real benefit to connecting with resources available in your own backyard and speaking with those within your own community."

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides a free emotional support service for individuals facing mental health crises and connects them to local facilities. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the line consists of over 200 local crisis centers across the country.

Launched in July 2022, the 988 lifeline replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and adopted a simpler dial code. Within two years of its launch, the line has handled over 10 million calls, texts, and chats as per data published by SAMHSA.

The lifeline now includes services such as American sign language and Spanish, in addition to a veteran crisis line and an LGBTQ+ youth and young adult line.

The US saw a record high suicide rate in 2022 as the country continues to grapple with a worsening mental health crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2023, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and a coalition of over 40 national organizations sent a letter to leaders at the FCC and HHS to urge improvements in the routing of 988 calls. Following this, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel submitted a notice of proposed rulemaking to the full commission the following day.

Georouting differs from geolocation by not providing an exact location for the caller. Instead, it collects and uses information about the caller's location to help them reach local support while maintaining privacy.

As declared by Rosenworcel, "No more 988 calls and messages will be needlessly sent to crisis centers hundreds of miles away." This move promises to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the lifeline service, connecting individuals in need with the most appropriate and nearby resources.

The implementation of geolocation for 988 calls is expected to reduce the number of calls directed to crisis centers far from the caller's location, ensuring that individuals in need can access local resources more efficiently. This shift towards improved routing is crucial in addressing the US's escalating mental health crisis, with the country experiencing a record high suicide rate in 2022.

This enhancement of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline's routing system is aimed at improving overall health outcomes, as individuals have a greater chance of receiving support from local mental health specialists and resources.

