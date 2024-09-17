Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsworldmiddleeast

Multiple Hezbollah individuals sustain injuries throughout Lebanon due to detonating pagers, according to news outlets.

Multiple individuals belonging to the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah endured injuries on Tuesday, as their pagers detonated, as per Lebanese state media NNA and other sources' reports.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Unveiling Recent Developments: T1 Update
Unveiling Recent Developments: T1 Update

Multiple Hezbollah individuals sustain injuries throughout Lebanon due to detonating pagers, according to news outlets.

Lebanon's Health Ministry advises individuals with pagers to throw them away and alerts hospitals to be in a state of heightened readiness.

Reports of explosions surfaced in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, as mentioned by Reuters news agency.

According to NNA, blast incidents involving supposedly compromised pager devices took place in Ali Al-Nahri and Riyaq, towns located in Lebanon's central Beqaa valley. This led to a substantial number of casualties.

The Israeli military, engaged in retaliatory attacks with Hezbollah following the commencement of the conflict in Gaza last October, chose not to comment on the situation.

This is an ongoing event. Further information to follow...

The world expressed concern over the escalating tensions in Lebanon, particularly in the Middle East. The explosions in Lebanon have prompted hospitals in the affected areas to increase their readiness levels.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Essentially, if an insurance firm accumulates surplus funds through investments, it primarily ought...
Hot-Topics

The Alliance's outdated contract holdings, according to BGH, present no significant drawbacks.

The Alliance's outdated contract holdings, according to BGH, present no significant drawbacks. The Higher Regional Court of Justice (BGH) has recently validated Allianz's practice of allocating surplus funds from a pension insurance tariff to insurance policyholders, dismissing allegations of unfair treatment towards older contracts. The allegations,

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public