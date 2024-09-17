Multiple Hezbollah individuals sustain injuries throughout Lebanon due to detonating pagers, according to news outlets.

Lebanon's Health Ministry advises individuals with pagers to throw them away and alerts hospitals to be in a state of heightened readiness.

Reports of explosions surfaced in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, as mentioned by Reuters news agency.

According to NNA, blast incidents involving supposedly compromised pager devices took place in Ali Al-Nahri and Riyaq, towns located in Lebanon's central Beqaa valley. This led to a substantial number of casualties.

The Israeli military, engaged in retaliatory attacks with Hezbollah following the commencement of the conflict in Gaza last October, chose not to comment on the situation.

This is an ongoing event. Further information to follow...

The world expressed concern over the escalating tensions in Lebanon, particularly in the Middle East. The explosions in Lebanon have prompted hospitals in the affected areas to increase their readiness levels.

Read also: