Multiple George Washington University protesters taken into custody, including some charged with attacking law enforcement.

Hours before Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington and George Washington University President Ellen Granberg were due to testify before Congress about the response to the encampment, events unfolded. According to a source, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) had been planning to remove the protesters for some time, and the decision to do so today was not influenced by the hearing. However, the timing cannot be ignored.

Between 30 and 40 protesters were arrested, with some being charged with assault and unlawful entry. MPD spokesperson, Tom Lynch, confirmed the arrests and added that the police would continue to support universities or any private entity needing assistance.

The police had two reasons for dispersing the protesters. First, they wanted to address the escalating violence at the protest, which had reached a point of volatility. Second, they wanted to protect George Washington University students and their campus. Lynch stated that officers used pepper spray to disperse the protesters near the university, not on the campus itself.

The MPD made these decisions in consultation with the George Washington University administration and local police. Lynch said, "Based on incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest. Therefore, this morning, working closely with the GW administration and police, MPD moved to disperse the demonstrators from the GW campus and surrounding streets."

This story is still unfolding. We will provide updates as they become available.

Source: edition.cnn.com