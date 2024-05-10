Multiple Chinese businesses face American trade limitations due to suspicions of involvement in a suspected spy balloon incident.

The Commerce Department reported that it's including some units of China Electronics Technology Group to the list due to suspicion of acquiring American technology for supporting China's quantum technology capabilities, which may potentially harm America's national security considering their military implications. The media considers China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned company, as a major provider of military equipment.

While China Electronics Technology Group could not be reached for comment, the Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond promptly to a request for comment.

These recent actions demonstrate that the Biden administration is still retaliating against Beijing following the spy balloon incident in February 2023. The weather balloon incident sparked political uproar in Washington, resulting in the cancellation of a planned trip to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In the same month, the Commerce Department added five companies along with a research institute to the entity list, aimed at preventing the dissemination of technology, particularly to the PLA's aerospace programs, including airships and balloons.

China's Foreign Ministry had categorized the balloon as a weather balloon drifting out of course and reprimanded the United States for overreacting.

The entity list, a tool employed by the US government to hinder the spread of technology to China and shut down their potential military advancements, has witnessed intense utilization. Inclusion on this list makes it more challenging for US suppliers to supply products to the targeted entities.

Furthermore, the Biden administration expanded the list on Thursday by adding Chinese entities trying to procure American components for constructing drones for military use or transferring controlled items to Russia.

Source: edition.cnn.com