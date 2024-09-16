Multiple casualties reported due to forest blazes in Portugal.

In multiple regions of Portugal, wildfires are wreaking havoc. Regrettably, at least three individuals have lost their lives, including a heroic firefighter. The authorities implore the citizens to remain indoors and conserve water as much as possible.

Three lives were claimed by the ferocious fires in the Aveiro district, situated in northern Portugal. Following the tragic heart attack of a firefighter on duty the previous night, the bodies of two more perished souls were discovered. The authorities reported a total of 17 casualties, both firefighters and civilians, in this ordeal.

Over 3,500 firefighters, civil defense personnel, and soldiers have been mobilized temporarily to combat various fires predominantly in the northern and central regions of Portugal, which is a well-known tourist destination. André Fernandes, the head of the Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC), remarked, "Though the situation is complex, it is not yet out of control."

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro canceled all his appointments until Tuesday evening, demonstrating solidarity with those affected.

EU Assistance

Following the Portuguese government's appeal for help under the EU civil protection mechanism, assistance was swiftly offered: Spain, France, Italy, and Greece all dispatched two firefighting aircraft each, as reported by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Spanish aircraft were scheduled to arrive on Monday.

While fires blazed across the country, public concern was primarily focused on Aveiro, where massive and smaller fires raged. In the town of Albergaria-a-Velha, with a population of approximately 25,000, several homes, businesses, and vehicles were engulfed in flames, situated about 60 kilometers south of Porto. The smoke choked the skies over the regional capital of Aveiro and other communities in this coastal region. Authorities urged the citizens to stay at home and conserve water as much as possible.

Several major highways and some secondary roads were partially closed as a result of the fires. Public transportation services, such as trains and buses, were significantly disrupted. Approximately 70 individuals had to be evacuated from various locations, reportedly by the Civil Protection Authority.

Fire Warning Continues

One of the two fatalities on Monday was an employee, age 28, of a forestry company, who was caught off guard by the fire in the woods. The second victim, mirroring the firefighter from the day before, also succumbed to a heart attack while battling the flames in the vicinity of their home, according to reports. The true identity of this person was initially undisclosed.

The fires in Aveiro had all commenced on Sunday evening, but the underlying reasons remain a mystery. Simultaneously, larger wildfires were reported in other regions of Portugal. Under the influence of unfriendly weather conditions, there is currently a high risk of wildfires encircling mainland Portugal until Tuesday evening. Therefore far, Portugal has been fortunate enough to avoid major wildfires so far this year.

