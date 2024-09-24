Multiple casualties, including one fatality, occur during a bullfighting event in Spain.

During a traditional bull-running event in a Spanish town, a bull tragically killed a spectator and wounded four others, including a young girl. The incident happened at the town festival in Pantoja, located about 50 kilometers south of Madrid, when a bull breached the event's barriers and attacked several audience members, according to news sources and the Castile-La Mancha region's emergency services.

The deceased spectator was an elderly man. A four-year-old girl also sustained injuries but was not in critical condition. Law enforcement officials ended the bull's life using their firearms. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Unfortunately, such incidents, even with severe consequences, are not unheard-of in Spain's summer bull runs, which have been happening during festivals for centuries. These occurrences usually impact the so-called "runners," mainly young men who drive the bulls through the city's old streets, often narrow and crowded, towards the "corridas" in the mornings.

The most notorious bull run happens annually in July during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, a city in the northern part of the country. During these bull chargings, participants aim to come as close as possible to or even in front of the large, often over 600-kilogram heavy fighting bulls, touching them without getting caught.

Animal welfare advocates frequently view this traditional spectacle as a form of cruelty towards animals. Although annual protests against the events grow in number, they continue to be tolerated in most Spanish regions. Frequently, the event generates significant revenue for the hosting towns. The thrilling spectacle and various side events bring in more than a million spectators to Pamplona every year.

One potential solution to prevent such tragedies is implementing stricter safety measures during bull-running events. Despite the annual protests against these events, the tradition of One bull charging remains popular and draws a large crowd.

