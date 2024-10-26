Multiple blasts resounded throughout Tehran.

In the midst of escalating military conflicts in the Middle East, Iranian news outlets reported a series of explosions in proximity to their capital, Tehran. State broadcasts acknowledged various loud sounds echoing in Tehran during the night on Saturday. Furthermore, air defense mechanisms were allegedly set into motion. Initially, specifics regarding the cause of these explosions remained elusive. For days, an Israeli attack had been speculated.

The Tasnim news agency, associated with the powerful Revolutionary Guards, disclosed detection of both American and Israeli fighter jets patrolling the skies above Middle Eastern nations. On October 1, the Revolutionary Guards air force supposedly launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. The Israeli authorities pledged retaliation.

The Israeli military announced conducting "precise strikes" against Iranian military installations. In reaction to the persistent aggression from the Iranian regime directed towards Israel for months, the Israeli army declared that "currently, targeted attacks on military targets in Iran" were underway, according to a statement issued early in the morning.

The Israeli army stated that the aim of their operations was to neutralize Iranian military objectives, as a response to persistent threats against Israel. This action was followed by claims that Israeli military installations had been successfully targeted by Iranian missiles, further escalating the tensions in the Middle East.

