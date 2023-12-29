Skip to content
Multimar Wattforum National Park Center: 193,000 visitors

The Multimar Wattforum in Tönning is one of the most popular excursion destinations on the west coast. Visitors gain an insight into the sensitive ecosystem of the Wadden Sea.

An otter swims in the new otter enclosure at the Multimar Wattforum National Park Center. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Multimar Wattforum National Park Center in Tönning (North Friesland district) has attracted 193,000 visitors this year. According to the Ministry of the Environment, this is a significant increase compared to the previous year. "The Multimar Wattforum National Park Center is a real success story. I am delighted that the educational and nature experience on offer at the North Sea has been so well received," commented Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens) on the visitor figures. "The National Park's Wadden Forum has become a real trademark of the west coast in our country."

The Multimar Wattforum in Tönning is the largest visitor center for the national park and the Unesco World Heritage Wadden Sea in Schleswig-Holstein. The exhibition shows the habitat between salt marshes, mudflats and the North Sea on around 4000 square meters all year round. Among other things, you can see a sperm whale skeleton and many aquariums. The "Watt.Land.Fluss." theme world with otters was opened in June 2023.

