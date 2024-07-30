Firefighters in action - Multi-family house uninhabitable after fire

A multi-family house in Quierschied near Saarbrücken is no longer habitable after a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the flames had already spread from the burning garage to the multi-story residence, as reported by the fire department. While the fire was quickly extinguished, the house is now uninhabitable due to smoke damage. No injuries were reported. The fire department did not initially specify the cause of the fire. It was only mentioned that the garage contained a hobby workshop with "hazardous materials".

Firefighters utilized their specialized equipment and strategy during the intense firefighting operation to contain the blaze. As a result of the fire, the local fire department is investigating the use and storage of hazardous materials in garages to prevent similar incidents in the future.

